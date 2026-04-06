The Probus Club of Douglas has begun a new campaign aimed at attracting additional members, with a particular emphasis on participation in its monthly lunch events featuring guest speakers.
The Probus Club of Douglas is open to retired and semi-retired men seeking opportunities to remain socially and mentally active.
The club’s programme includes guest speakers, regular two-course carvery lunches at Douglas Golf Club, and opportunities for social interaction.
Club president Eddie Fisher formally welcomed three new members at the organisation’s March meeting, highlighting ongoing efforts to expand the club’s reach within the local community.
Mr Fisher commented: ‘We had a fantastic turn-out at our recent meeting and we would love to see more people join us every month.’