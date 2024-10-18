Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping today.
It comes following the alert last night (Thursday) around high tide, between 10pm and 2am
This fresh warning comes into force at 10.30am today (Friday) until 2.30pm.
Forecasters say strong to gale force southerly winds coupled with high spring tides will head to overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades for a couple of hours either side of high tide (12.30pm).
The areas most at risk are Shore Road, Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
It’s likely that a further warning will be issued for coastal overtopping and inner harbour flooding for around 1am tomorrow (high tide).
Also Saturday evening the wind looks set to strengthen overnight into Sunday.