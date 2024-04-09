Ronaldsway Met Office has issued another weather warning today.
It’s a yellow alert for inner harbour flooding, with areas most at risk including the Tongue and Lake Road in Douglas, including the carparks and riversides of Lake Road.
There is also a risk for Mezeron corner and West Quay in Ramsey.
The warning came into force at 10.40am and it is in place until 2.40pm this afternoon.
The island has endured a record-breaking deluge today.
Some 45mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours so far, which is almost as much rain in 24 hours than you would expect to get in the whole month of April.
A seperate yellow weather warning is in place for coastal overtopping. The alert is also in place until 2.40pm.
Forecasters warn that Peel Promenade and to a lesser extent Fenella Beach in Peel are likely to be most affected. High tide is at 12.40pm today.