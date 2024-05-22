Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain today and tomorrow.
The alert came into force at 3pm today (Wednesday) and is in place until midday tomorrow (Thursday).
Forecasters say rain will become persistent for the rest of today, quite heavy for much of the time, before easing later tonight or first thing tomorrow morning.
Totals are expected of 20-40mm, with 40-80mm possible on the hills.
It added that due to the recent dry spell no major issues are anticipated, but a little localised flooding may still occur.
Friday is looking better, with rain at first but clearing through the morning to leave the rest of the day generally dry.