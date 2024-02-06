Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for icy patches overnight.
It’s likely to affect the entire island and the warning comes into force at 9m tonight until 10am tomorrow (Wednesday).
Temperatures falling below zero later this evening and overnight are to lead to the risk of icy patches forming on untreated surfaces, especially in areas that are damp/wet from earlier rainfall or due to seepage.
The Met Office added that due to variable cloud cover and the dryness of the air hoar frost deposition is expected to be limited.
The forecast for tomorrow is a cold start, with the risk of some icy patches but otherwise dry with some brightness breaking through the cloud at times. Light and variable winds and a top temperature of 6°C.
The outlook for the rest of the weeks shows it becoming wet on Thursday with rain or sleet to low-levels and snow over higher ground. Strong to gale force easterly winds and a highest temperature of 4°C but feeling much colder with significant wind chill.