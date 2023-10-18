A yellow weather warning has been issued for overnight tonight and tomorrow morning.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a message via the government's notification system which said: 'Rain will affect the island later this evening and overnight, turning heavy at times with 10-20mm of rainfall expected widely across the island, with a risk of 20-40mm over higher ground.
'This may lead to difficult driving conditions at times with areas of standing water along roads and possibly some localised flooding as well.'
This weather warning will be in place from 9pm tonight (Wednesday 18) until 9am tomorrow (Thursday 19).
An amber weather warning is currently in place until 2pm this afternoon for coastal overtopping and strong gale force winds.
The government said that it's likely to cause damage to parked cars, potentially any weakened walls and could cause traffic disruption.
The areas at risk of overtopping are Douglas (the whole length of the promenade), Laxey promenade and Ramsey promenade.
The amber weather warning has resulted in the cancellation of all of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway services, as well as the Snaefell Mountain Railway services.
Manx National Heritage have also confirmed that the Laxey Wheel and the Grove Museum will be closed all day due to the adverse weather conditions.