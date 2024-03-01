The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed the A18 Mountain Road is now closed.
Snow on higher ground has meant that conditions are worsening on the route, and Police have confirmed it’s shut from the Creg Ny Baa to Ramsey this afternoon (Friday).
It’s to remain closed until 7pm, and then police will review the situation as to whether or not the road can reopen.
It’s also said that officers have come across a road traffic collision in the area of the Bungalow, and that they will keep the public updated on any further information.
Officers are continuing to assess the conditions, and have asked the public to drive with care.
Meanwhile strong easterly winds are causing coastal overtopping on Douglas Promenade.
Ronaldsway Met Office has said the rain, sleet and snow on the hills is set to clear later on today (Friday), with just a small risk of an isolated wintry shower on the hills overnight.