Over a thousand people gathered at the NSC on Saturday morning to take part in this year’s Parish Walk.

Participants had 24 hours to visit the island’s 17 parishes and complete the gruelling event in dry, sunny but slightly windy conditions.

It was Dean Morgan who retained the Parish Walk title after last year’s success, winning the event in a time of 15 hours, 33 minutes and 18 seconds.

Morgan finished 12 minutes and 36 seconds ahead of 2022 champion Paul Atherton as well as Callum Gawne, who were joint runners up.

The top three were the only ones to complete the gruelling 85-mile course on the day they started it, with the bulk of the finishers arriving at the finish line on Douglas Promenade in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The event was well attended and supported throughout the island yet again, with food and refreshment stalls in place outside houses, banners on display with words of encouragement and spectators lining the streets.

Sponsors Manx Telecom said: ‘Well done to everyone who took part. What an incredible effort and a fantastic day overall.’

The 2024 Parish Walk at Braddan -
The walkers pass Kirk Braddan Church (Dave Kneale)
The 2024 Parish Walk start at the NSC -
Setting off at the NSC at 8am (Dave Kneale)
Residents in Marown provide their support
Residents in Marown provide their support (Dave Kneale)
Hundreds of walkers make their way through Marown
Hundreds of walkers make their way through Marown (Dave Kneale)
Christopher and Noah Mayne raising awareness for the Fire Fighters charity
Christopher and Noah Mayne raising awareness for the Fire Fighters charity (Dave Kneale)
The 2024 Parish Walk approaching Ballasalla -
Food and refreshments being offered out towards Ballasalla (Dave Kneale)
Cups of water being offered at the Round Table in South Barrule
Cups of water being offered at the Round Table in South Barrule (Dave Kneale)
A great shot of participants approaching Ballasalla
A great shot of participants approaching Ballasalla (Dave Kneale)