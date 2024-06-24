Over a thousand people gathered at the NSC on Saturday morning to take part in this year’s Parish Walk.
Participants had 24 hours to visit the island’s 17 parishes and complete the gruelling event in dry, sunny but slightly windy conditions.
It was Dean Morgan who retained the Parish Walk title after last year’s success, winning the event in a time of 15 hours, 33 minutes and 18 seconds.
Morgan finished 12 minutes and 36 seconds ahead of 2022 champion Paul Atherton as well as Callum Gawne, who were joint runners up.
The top three were the only ones to complete the gruelling 85-mile course on the day they started it, with the bulk of the finishers arriving at the finish line on Douglas Promenade in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The event was well attended and supported throughout the island yet again, with food and refreshment stalls in place outside houses, banners on display with words of encouragement and spectators lining the streets.
Sponsors Manx Telecom said: ‘Well done to everyone who took part. What an incredible effort and a fantastic day overall.’