An 82-year-old motorist who collided with a biker has been fined £1,650 and given a one year driving ban.
Peter Nicholas Poole-Wilson admitted causing serious bodily harm by careless driving.
The rider was said to have suffered brain damage after multiple bleeds on the brain, fractured ribs, and a fractured collar bone, but an update said that he was making significant improvements and had returned to work, albeit with adjustments.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Poole-Wilson to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that emergency services were called to the area of Marown Church on August 27 last year, at around 10.30am.
A witness said that the bike had been travelling at around 40mph and had then hit the Astro which was blocking the road.
The rider was thrown off his bike landing some distance away.
Both vehicles were later ruled to have no defects by a vehicle examiner.
Poole-Wilson was interviewed by police and said that, either the bike had been going too fast or he hadn’t seen it.
He said that he had been exiting the church car park via the West entrance as he said that gave a better vantage point of the road, and that the first he knew of the bike was when it hit his car.
Poole-Wilson said that he had edged out to turn right after a group of bikes had passed, and couldn’t recall seeing anything else on the road, so he had committed to the turn.
The injured rider was sedated at Noble’s Hospital until September 9, then transferred to Wrexham Hospital in north Wales.
Defence advocate Jim Travers handed in letters of reference for his client and said that he was a gentleman of 82 with no previous convictions.
‘This regrettable appearance is as a result of an extremely unfortunate episode,’ said the advocate.
‘The first in a long driving career.’
Mr Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, his engagement with police, and concern he had shown for the injured rider.
The advocate said that it had been a momentary lapse of judgement and that Poole -Wilson, who lives at Ballamurphie Park in Glen Vine, would be unlikely to return to the roads in the future.
‘He recalls waiting for several other bikes.
‘They passed and he recalled them having their headlights illuminated, but he didn’t recall seeing anything to catch his attention regarding the bike he collided with,’ said Mr Travers.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘You have had an unblemished driving career and are a man of impeccable character who has had a momentary lapse which has had a devastating effect.’
The defendant was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he agreed to pay, along with the fine, within three months.