Isle of Man Photographic Society column: A shoot with models
Matt Buttery, Hazel Walsh and Anna Moore by Sue Jones
Subscribe newsletter
Although it was only our second meeting of the new season it was a busy one as we held an indoor studio shoot with three models.
We had two set ups, one with constant lighting and one with remote triggered flashes.
This gave members and our visitors the chance to try out differing techniques and to learn new skills.
It’s a great way to try studio and portrait photography without having to spend a lot on studio kit or hiring a studio. The society also has some equipment that members can borrow if they want to practise the techniques at home, so this was on display in the other room.
After the initial awkwardness of getting started and talking to the models it turned into a fun night with lots of laughing, photographing and chatting between shoots with guests and members.
A cuppa and a biscuit halfway through the night provided a much-needed refreshment for all involved!
A big thanks to our models for the evening Hazel Walsh, Matt Buttery and Anna Moore who came along to help us.
Unfortunately, we had to delay our Dark Skies/Astro photography night until early November due to the weather but please keep an eye on our Facebook page for the new date. Let’s hope we get a break in the weather soon.
We are still running our challenge ‘abstracts’ till the end of the month.
November’s challenge will be Reflections, as chosen by a member of the club.
This is hoped to encourage everyone to get out and take some photos and show that you don’t need expensive kit to take amazing photos, it’s down to the photographer.
The next meeting on Wednesday, November 2, will be our first Open Competition of the season to be judged by Andrew Barton.
If you would like to join us one evening, please come along, no matter what your skill level is. We meet fortnightly at St John Ambulance headquarters in Douglas, off Glencrutchery road at 7pm, when we aren’t out and about photographing.
We are a friendly and sociable group. You can find out more about us by checking out our website www.iomps.com or our Facebook page.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |