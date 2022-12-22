The final meeting of the society before Christmas saw Dave Kneale, the chief photographer with Media Isle of Man (the publisher of the Courier) as guest speaker.
He gave a fascinating reflection of ‘the year 2022 in pictures’.
Sadly, attendance was seriously affected by the freezing temperatures and frosty road surfaces, making driving a treacherous reminder that winter has arrived.
Dave reminded those present of the key events of the last 12 months. As is known, a picture is worth a thousand words, and so it proved to be as 2022 flashed before our eyes. Dave was modest about the importance of his photojournalism, as he has been on his previous visits to the Society.
The New Year’s Day dip for charity provided the start point.
The fancy dress worn by many of the revellers brought a smile to our faces and images captured by him at various sporting events, such as rugby, cross country and soccer, were screened.
The beautiful costumes on stage for the Douglas Choral Union’s presentation of the Hunchback of Notre Dame in February and the funeral of veteran broadcaster and journalist, Terry Cringle, were in stark contrast from that month.
On a lighter note, we saw the world bonnag (traditional Manx bread) competition.
Our patron, His Excellency, Sir John Lorimer KCB, DSO, MBE and Lady Lorimer featured heavily throughout the year and, as the presentation proceeded, it became evident that our new governor is something of an ‘action man’.
Usually accompanied by his wife, he has really thrown himself into community life on our island, attending so many events and meeting as many people as possible in his first year in office.
One such event was a party hosted by him to honour centenarian and remarkable Burma veteran, James Fenton, whose book titled The Forgotten Army was published in 2012.
The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and August, at which many Manx competitors excelled, were also featured.
These games were then followed by the road racing events held in Warwick at which several Manx cyclists competed, including Mark Cavendish MBE.
The sad events following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann, and the proclamations of King Charles III on the island were featured.
It is still hard to believe that her reign has ended, especially so soon after we had all joyfully celebrated her platinum jJubilee.
The reaction of the island’s schoolchildren (and others) to the long-running conflict between Russia and the Ukraine brought more sadness to the year’s events.
Then, there were visits by the splendid vintage cars – a magnificent sight on the Douglas Promenade walkway!
The various vessels of the RNLI around the island served as a reminder of the importance of the Institution.
Dave showed the unveiling earlier this month of the memorial plaque to the lives lost on the HMS Racehorse in 1822, off Langness. This tragedy influenced Sir William Hilary, a resident of Douglas at the time, to found the RNLI.
The society will next be meeting at 7pm on Wednesday, January 4, at the St John Ambulance Headquarters, Douglas, for a mobile phone competition.
Guests are welcome to attend, subject to a nominal contribution towards expenses, and we are also actively seeking new members, so do please come along, no matter what your experience or present skills level, to share in this fascinating hobby!
More information can be viewed on the society’s website iomps.com