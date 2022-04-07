Isle of Man Photographic Society: Competition in memory of Richard Shafto

Last week’s meeting of the Isle of Man Photographic Society was a nature competition held in the memory of Richard Shafto, a long time member of the society.

The competition also served as a debut for the judge Dave Salter, who is the vice president of the Western Photographic Society.

Dave is an accomplished photographer who gave a superb commentary throughout the competition with a fantastic understanding and appreciation of both the degrees of difficulty in capturing the competition images and also, the levels of skill required in ensuring the accuracy of the Trinity of Exposure.

Dave has a particular interest in street photography and photographing water sports, but also spends a considerable amount of the year immersed in the flora and fauna of the island, capturing macro images, ranging from insects to toadstools, which suitably qualifies him to judge a nature competition.

First up were the prints which attracted a very high standard of entry, with three images receiving the maximum 20 points.

Sue Blythe’s Male Kingfisher was described by the judge as being absolutely first class, a wonderful composition with excellent focus.

Chris Blyth’s entry, Little Egret, was also described as near faultless with first-class focus, exposure and composition but the judge’s preference in the printed images section went to Sue Blythe’s Resting Gannet which, in the opinion of the judge, was a lesson in bird photography, with excellent detail and texture throughout the image.

The digital section also attracted a strong and polished entry with three images again attracting the maximum score of 20 points.

Sue Blythe’s Puffin in Flight was described as a masterful image that was near world class and worthy of being seen in publications such as National Geographic.

Jeremy Broome-Smith’s Osprey with a Fish in the judge’s opinion was a perfect composition with focus and subject matter that made it an image that doesn’t get much better.

Jeremy’s second digital entry, Swallow on the Wing, also scored a maximum of 20 points with perfect focus on a challenging and fast moving subject.

The judge’s preference in the digital section went to Jeremy Broome-Smith’s Osprey with a Fish, which also claimed the overall winning image on the evening and a very worthy winner of the Richard Shafto Memorial Cup.

The next meeting will be on Wednesdaym April 13, and will be the annual general meeting, with all members encouraged to attend.

All meetings are held on Wednesday evenings at St John Ambulance headquarters on Glencrutchery Road, starting at 7pm, full programme details on our website www.iomps.com

The Isle of Man Photographic Society gratefully acknowledges the continued support of the Arts Council.