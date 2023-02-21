Meeting on a Thursday evening, perhaps for the first time in a history that dates back as far as 1938, the Isle of Man Photographic Society held its third outing in the streets of our capital city, for another tutorial on urban photography last week.
In the very capable hands of experienced professional photographer, Andrew Barton, who very generously gave up his time once more to lead the evening for the society, a number of members and several guests from the island’s Southern Photography Club met together in downtown Douglas for a walking tour of the back streets of the big city.
Indeed, it is fair to say that the turnout was larger than had been anticipated on a dark winter’s night.
It is good to know that, in spite of the good-natured inter-club rivalry, there are good, collaborative relations between the island’s photographic clubs to the benefit of all concerned.
As is usually the case, Andrew could not have been more kindly, patient and helpful, especially towards the less experienced photographers, and this was greatly appreciated.
His approach was such that the participants were able to learn so much about the dos and don’ts of night photography in an urban setting.
He gave useful guidance on setting up the shots and spent time helping with camera (and mobile phone) settings.
We were most fortunate with the weather as the rain stopped just as everyone was beginning the walk and those who had braved the elements were rewarded with an excellent evening’s entertainment.
The society was extremely pleased to welcome two excellent models for the evening, namely Rachel Moonan (who modelled for the society at an earlier, similar event held a few months ago) and Alan Kneen (who was our model for the evening shoot on the gas works steps on South Quay, Douglas, in January, 2022)
The first location, after leaving the Chester Street car park just after 7pm, was at the beautiful Villa Marina Colonnade, dating back to the 1930s but having been refurbished for the 2007 summer season.
The group then proceeded into the Villa Marina Arcade for three different photographic set-ups, and where a group photograph was taken.
Then, it was on to the now-famous Guttery Gable Lane.
Here again, Andrew asked the models to adopt various poses and the group, clearly gaining in confidence, made suggestions for other shots.
Finally, the group headed off to the Villiers Lane for some darker, moodier photos.
Everyone really enjoyed the evening, thanks mainly to Andrew Barton, and proceedings were brought to a close at around 9.30pm.
We would ask all who attended the evening to bring their photos from the event along to our club room at the St John Ambulance headquarters on Wednesday, March 15, when Andrew will review and comment on the images.
Our next meeting will be at 7pm on Wednesday, March 1, at the St John Ambulance headquarters and will see Eddie Fryer judging our assignment competitions.
Guests and potential new members are always encouraged to attend, but please refer to our website iomps.com for further information as the scheduled programme for the year can change from week to week as new ideas are explored by the committee.
Antony Hamilton