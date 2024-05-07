The Isle of Man Constabulary Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team are currently investigating an incident involving a number of fire extinguishers in Douglas.
Three red fire extinguishers were set off in the city centre.
The Police have said they were set off near Castle Street, but they don’t yet know where the firefighting equipment has come from, but suspect somewhere in the lower Douglas area.
The force say it’s important they find where the extinguishers have come from and if you have any information about the incident, you’re being asked to contact police headquarters on 631212.