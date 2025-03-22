Officers were called to an address in High View Road at 4:55 pm on March 21 following a report of a deceased man within the premises.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Craig, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
He said: ‘As a result of our attendance at the address in High View Road yesterday afternoon, we are currently treating the nature and circumstances of the man’s death as being unexplained.
‘A police presence remains at the address, and within the local area, while we continue to make necessary enquiries into the matter, and work with the gentleman’s family and the Coroner of Inquests in order to fully understand exactly what has occurred.
‘I can, however, confirm that there is nothing which suggests any wider risk to any members of the public at this time and would ask that people refrain from making any speculations which may inadvertently cause distress to the gentleman’s family.’
Police have not released further details about the deceased man at this stage.
Investigations are ongoing.