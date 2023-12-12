A 25-year-old man has been fined £500 for cocaine possession.
Jordan Corkish was arrested with the drug at the Ramsey Park Hotel.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police went to the Ramsey hotel on November 13, initially acting on a warrant which had been issued for Corkish over non-payment of fines.
Officers found a white powder in the hotel room which was later confirmed to be cocaine weighing 0.9 grams, valued by police at £90.
During a police interview, Corkish, who lives at Hailwood Avenue in Douglas, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the drug found was a small quantity for personal use by his client.
Mr Wright said that Corkish had paid the outstanding fine, which had led to police going to the hotel, within a day of being arrested.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and co-operation with the police.
Corkish agreed to pay the fine and costs by January 31.