The police’s latest seasonal car road-worthiness campaign, Operation Uplift, had its final checkpoint session on Friday evening.
Members of the constabulary were joined by examiners from the Vehicle Testing Centre at the Grandstand.
A police spokesperson said: ‘A total of 32 vehicles were stopped and examined this evening with 17 found to be defective.
‘Vehicle Defect Rectification Notices were issued for faulty lights, worn tyres, and a missing wheel nut.
‘Although this was the last checkpoint of the operation with our partners, officers on patrol will continue to carry out routine checks of vehicles over the weekend to conclude this three-week operation.
‘Please continue to do your checks and ensure that you and your vehicle are fit for the road!’