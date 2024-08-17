One driver has had their car seized after ‘questionable overtaking’ while fines have also been issued for speeders and one motorist using their mobile phone while driving.
Police vehicles were dotted across the Mountain Road keeping an eye out for bad driving as the Manx Gran Prix approaches with practices due to start on Sunday.
The force’s roads policing unit posted updates on Facebook throughout Saturday as it warned motorists and riders to be careful.
The force said: ‘Today is the start of the Roads Policing Unit's Manx Grand Prix operation. During this operation, the unit increases in size to deal with the increased traffic on the roads and to conduct high visibility patrols and enforcement.
‘Our patrols both marked and unmarked are out there, and will be conducting speed enforcement Island wide. We do this for one reason, and one reason only - we want all roads users to make it home to their family and friends at the end of their day / trip to the Island. During the TT this year, we dealt with a large number of speeding offences.’
But it took less than an hour for the first motorist to be stopped.
The force posted: ‘We made it 42 minutes into our operation and we already have someone going to court for going well above a posted speed limit. We've also issued another with a fine and points for driving while using their mobile phone!
‘Normally an endorsable fixed penalty would be issued to someone speeding, but in extreme cases whereby someone is going well in excess of the speed limit, a court date awaits!’
There was further bad news for one motorist after their car was taken away after defects were found.
The force said: ‘Officers on the Mountain Road saw a vehicle doing some questionable overtakes....Yes, right in front of them.
‘The driver was stopped, spoken too, and officers spotted some questionable issues with the car, and on taking a closer look, deemed the vehicle to be defective. The vehicle has now been seized and will be subjected to a full road-worthiness examination in due course.
‘The driver will be dealt with in due course. This could have ended very badly for the driver or other innocent commuters minding their own business.’