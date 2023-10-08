A business that started life as an idea during lockdown has been nominated for a major food award.
PopCornaa is the brainchild of Emily Tse and operates out of the Balthane Industrial Estate near Ballasalla.
Emily began making her unique flavoured popcorn as a treat for her children before taking the leap to develop the snacks as a business venture during the Covid pandemic.
Made by hand, the company producers popcorn infused with a variety of different flavours including strawberries and cream, chocolate orange, chocolate mint and caramel, chocolate.
PopCornaa's Asian mango caramel - which was the first launch in the company's Asian Burst range and is inspired by Emily's extensive travels and love of culinary adventures - has now been shortlisted as a finalist for the UK Quality Food Awards in the Chocolate and Confectionary section of the ‘All Year Round’ category.
The contest will see Emily's Manx creation go up against Euro Shopper and two products in Aldi’s range in a bid to be crowned victorious.
The results will be announced in November at an awards ceremony in London.
Emily said: ‘I’m using fresh fruit powders.
'You can really taste the fruit that comes through.
'I wanted to take away the kind of artificial flavourings and preservatives and all the nasties, and so that really is what sets us apart from the commercial brands.
‘I think you can really taste the difference because we use local Manx butter as well.’
In the future, Emily hopes to begin employing people to help with the business which she currently runs alone.
She also has plans to launch a savoury and vegan popcorn range with products currently in development.
PopCornaa products are available to buy in a number of stores locally including Presence of Mann, Mostly Manx, The Manx Tartan Shop, The Fyn Bar, Tynwald Mills Deli, Truffle Struffyl, Ballacregga Corn Mill and Tea Rooms, The Good Health Store, the Dovecote Tearooms and Woodbourne Deli.