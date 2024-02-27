The Isle of Man Post Office has announced it has appointed a new provider of postal services for Port Erin.
From Tuesday, April 2, Mannin Retail Limited will be providing counter services as well as parcel collection services for the southern town.
The Post Office will remain at its current location on Church Road in Port Erin.
The current incumbent’s last day of operation will be Thursday, March 28, and the service will reopen under new management on Tuesday, April 2 after the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Mannin Retail Limited is an island-wide retailer with 17 stores across the island, ranging from the Spar-branded convenience chain to fuel forecourts and in-store Post Offices.
Part of the Heron and Brearley group, this Post Office in Port Erin will be the only one of Mannin Retail Limited sites that’s only purpose is for postal services.
The opening hours will be 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.
Stu Peters, chairman of Isle of Man Post Office, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Mannin Retail Limited as the new provider in Port Erin and I am confident the residents will be pleased that the location for the post office will remain unchanged.
‘All the services currently offered will continue to be available for our valued customers, and there will be no change for recipients of Treasury welfare payments who choose to collect their benefits from Port Erin Post Office.’