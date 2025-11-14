The Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has released its Christmas arrangements for 2025, including last recommended posting dates, festive opening hours and details of delivery and collection services across the island.
Customers are being advised to order online items early and post in good time to help ensure cards and parcels arrive before Christmas, particularly during busy periods or when poor weather causes disruption.
Full information, including all deadlines and service guidance, is available at iompost.com/christmas2025.
Key posting dates for 2025 are now live, with the last recommended posting date for standard mail to the UK set for Thursday 18 December. For Special Delivery - Next Day, the final recommended date is Tuesday 23 December.
IOMPO says customers can use its 24/7 Online Postage system, which includes free home collection. Items can also be posted at post offices, via Pay & Post kiosks, and customers can collect Notice Left items from 16 locations island-wide.
Self-adhesive stamp booklets for local and UK postage are available through iomstamps.com, and foreign currency can be ordered online with free home delivery.
The 2025 festive stamp set, Crank Up Christmas, designed by students and alumni of University College Isle of Man, is available at post offices and online.
Children wishing to write to Father Christmas should send letters by Friday 12 December to receive a reply in time for Christmas.
Festive opening hours, including days when services will be closed, are also listed on the IOMPO website, alongside further seasonal information covering prices, business collection and dispatch, wrapping and packing advice, local postal services, missed deliveries, tracked and Special Delivery options, addressing guidance, Christmas gifts and customs rules.