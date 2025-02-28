Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) is introducing new tracking services to replace the certain special delivery services.
Local Tracked and Local Tracked Plus are being implemented with both offering tracking capabilities along with different levels of compensation which IOMPO says is at a price point cheaper than the current standard parcel service.
The changes, which take effect from March 9, follow the first phase of product and service changes introduced in January, and are designed to provide customers with an easy-to-understand range of affordable posting options.
The new services replace existing local postage options, which include Special Delivery, standard parcels, Tracked and Signed For.
Special Delivery services for items destined to UK addresses will continue to be available from post office counters and via IOMPO’S Online Postage platform. Parcel weight bands have also been simplified, making it easier for customers to find the service they need.
IOMPO will continue to offer its lowest ever rate for Tracked parcels to the UK and Channel Islands, from just £3.75 via Online Postage and customers will now be able to send up to 20kg using this service.
Standard parcels service to the UK will now only be available from Post Office counters.
Chairman of Isle of Man Post Office Stu Peters MHK said: Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. With these changes, we're offering cheaper prices, refined service options, and tracking as standard.
‘We are committed to ensuring our tariffs and products are affordable, reliable and accessible for our island community and hope these changes will be welcomed by our customers.’
Meanwhile IOMPO’s Online Postage service continues to grow in popularity since its introduction last autumn, with a free doorstep collection service available, allowing customers to administer their postage needs at a time and location to suit them.