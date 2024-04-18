The Isle of Man Post Office has issued a two-part collection of 10 stamps commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.
The stamps share imagery and stories from two of the Second World War’s most significant campaigns.
This combined issue has been curated alongside Ivor Ramsden MBE, director of the Manx Aviation and Military Museum.
Five of the stamps depict the Normandy landings of June 1994, advancing through to the liberations of Paris.
The first stamp in this collection features footage captured on D-Day by Manxman Norman Clague of the Army Film and Photographic Unit, whose material is used for the first time upon a stamp. The second half of this issue includes five stamps on Operation Market Garden, the bold Allied military endeavour to hasten the end of the conflict by securing key bridges and establishing a direct route into Germany through the Netherlands.
Throughout this campaign, a number of Manx soldiers from the Manx Regiment saw battle.
Their faces are proudly displayed upon the stamps. Flying Officer John Clague, Private Robert Cojeen and Major Robert Henry Cain VC, who became the first and only Manxman to be awarded the Victoria Cross following his bravery during this battle feature prominently.
Issued on April 29, the Isle of Man Post Office release this set in partnership with the UK government D-Day 80 campaign, honouring the heroes and remembering those from Manx-shores who lost their lives at war. The collection includes an intricately designed and informative Prestige Booklet; a 28 page publication containing text and archival imagery documenting the liberation of Europe and the events of 1944.
Ivor Ramsden MBE, Director, Manx Aviation and Military Museum said: ‘It has been a great honour to have assisted in the production of these stamps which tell, in a selection of tiny images, part of the story of the Second World War when the tides were turning against the enemy but victory was still far away. After several years of darkness the light of liberation had dawned on occupied Europe; a light that was to reveal the full horrors of the Nazi regime’s cruelty.’
Isle of Man Post Office Stamps and Coins general manager Maxine Cannon added: ‘During the 80th anniversary of both D-Day and Operation Market Garden these stamps serve as a fitting tribute to those who fought for our freedom.
‘This collection shares colourised imagery, bringing to life and telling the tale of two of 1944’s most daring campaigns, the likes of which had never been seen before.
‘We are thankful to the family of Norman Clague and to the Manx Aviation and Military Museum for sharing their archives and enabling us to recognise the tremendous bravery of our Manx soldiers as they fought to liberate Europe 80 years ago. They shall always be remembered.’