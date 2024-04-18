Ivor Ramsden MBE, Director, Manx Aviation and Military Museum said: ‘It has been a great honour to have assisted in the production of these stamps which tell, in a selection of tiny images, part of the story of the Second World War when the tides were turning against the enemy but victory was still far away. After several years of darkness the light of liberation had dawned on occupied Europe; a light that was to reveal the full horrors of the Nazi regime’s cruelty.’