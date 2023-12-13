Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has announced its latest tariff changes, with a 5.75% rise in postal rates for letters, large letters, guaranteed next-day services and ancillary services such as Keepsafe, PO Boxes and ReDirect.
These changes are set to come into effect from January 8 2024.
The Post Office says the 5.75% rise reflects the higher fixed costs, while other rates are unchanged.
This means the price of a standard IOM/UK letter stamp will rise from 80p to 85p compared to Royal Mail’s first class letter rate of £1.25 in the UK.
Stu Peters MHK, Chairman of Isle of Man Post Office, said: 'Price increases are never an easy decision, but like many self-funded businesses, we are seeing ongoing pressures on operating costs which are unavoidable.
'Mindful that the cost of everything is on the rise for our customers, where practical the Isle of Man Post Office board have sought to limit postal tariff changes whilst still operating responsibly.
'The board are confident that with our high quality service, our prices remain competitive and value for money.'