The Isle of Man Post Office is set to release a new set of stamps to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Snake.
Illustrated by island artist Jo Davies, the four-stamp series follows the tradition of marking the Chinese Lunar New Year with vibrant designs that reflect themes of transformation, prosperity and renewal.
A spokesperson from the Post Office said: ‘Jo has once again brought her artistic talent to this year’s collection, creating an enchanting series that showcases seamlessly blended Chinese symbolism within Jo’s beautiful illustrations.’
Each of the four stamps in this series conveys a message inspired by the traditions of the Chinese New Year:
- Harmony: Featuring the Pipa, a Chinese lute symbolising balance and joy.
- Prosperity: Depicting a snake coiled around a plum tree, enriched with Celtic triskelion motifs to honour the Isle of Man.
- Hope: Highlighting the Lantern Festival with a radiant red and gold design that invites light, peace, and happiness.
- Renewal: Showcasing the water lily, representing life, rebirth, and the life-giving power of water.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: ‘We are delighted to continue our Chinese Lunar New Year series with this wonderful collection for the Year of the Snake.
‘Associated with traits such as charm, wit, and sociability; we were so pleased to see Jo bring these to life on these new illustrations.’
Jo Davies added: ’It has been fascinating to learn more about the symbols and meanings associated with the celebration of the Chinese lunar New Year.
‘These stamps express Harmony, Prosperity, Hope and Renewal in The Year of the Snake, 2025.’
Chinese New Year takes place later this month on Wednesday, January 29.