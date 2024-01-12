The Isle of Man Post Office has introduced a set of four new stamps to celebrate Chinese New Year.
This collection, which is set to launch on January 22 2024, has been designed by acclaimed artist and illustrator Jo Davies in collaboration with EJC Design and looks to honour the upcoming Chinese Year of the Dragon.
The stamps will look to celebrate the ‘awe-inspiring power and majesty of the Dragon’ ahead of the annual celebration on February 10 2024.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘In the Chinese zodiac cycle, the Dragon holds a significant place symbolizing strength, power, and good luck.
‘Each stamp resonates with the Dragon’s auspicious symbolism and reflects the ancient cultural heritage associated with this majestic creature. This collection tells the legend of the four Dragons and their importance in Chinese culture.
‘These stamps for the Chinese Year of the Dragon combine drawing and painting with digital media, demonstrating Jo’s interest in using colour and symbols within decorative images to tell stories.
‘The stamps are each embellished with metallic gold ink, highlighting each unique design.’
Designer Jo Davies said: ‘Illustrating a set of stamps has been on my bucket list, especially one celebrating such a revered symbol. It’s an honour to represent the Year of the Dragon through art.’
This collection features four stamps valued at £1, £2.50, £3.25 and £3.50, and are all available in various formats.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, commended Jo Davies’ unique style, saying: ‘We are delighted to present this exquisite stamp collection celebrating the Year of the Dragon.
‘Each stamp is a masterpiece, capturing the majestic essence and cultural significance of this revered lunar symbol.’
If you wish to explore the full collection, you can visit iompost.com/Dragon