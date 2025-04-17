The Isle of Man Post Office have released a collection of six stamps to mark VE Day next month.
Curated alongside Ivor Ramsden MBE, director of the Manx Aviation and Military Museum at Ronaldsway, this issue features six iconic images that capture the emotions and key moments of this landmark anniversary.
A spokesperson from the Post Office said: ‘Drawing from historical photographs the collection highlights the unity of the British people alongside scenes of celebration as the nation marked victory in Europe.
‘One of the defining moments of the 20th century, this set represents the courage, sacrifice, and unity of the British people during one of the most pivotal moments in history.’
The sixth stamp image in this collection was taken by Manx photographer Leonard McCombe, who captured a London street party scene on VE Day.
Manx National Heritage’s Leonard McCombe: Through the Lens of War exhibition runs at the House of Manannan from May 9 to October 5, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day through McCombe’s harrowing war photography.
Mr Ramsden commented: ‘The images on these stamps powerfully evoke the essence of a few brief days of rejoicing in 1945.
‘The smiling faces of the crowds of people tell of a time of joy and hope after years of hardship, fear and tragedy. Despite the new peace political change, uncertainty and austerity were to continue for many more years.’
The Isle of Man was fortunate during the war years to suffer minimal material damage from enemy action. Whilst enemy aircraft had regularly been heard overhead in the darkness during the early years of the war, they had been on their way to bomb the strategic targets of Liverpool, Glasgow and Belfast.
On VE Day itself, the island’s schools were closed and the churches were open all day offering services of thanks. Prime Minister Churchill’s broadcast at 3pm was followed by the island’s air raid sirens sounding their final ‘all clear’.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of stamps and coins at Isle of Man Post Office, said: ‘We are honoured to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with this special stamp collection.
‘Each design reflects the resilience, unity, and sacrifices made during World War II, capturing the emotions of the day.
‘We hope these stamps serve as a lasting tribute to those who contributed to victory and peace. It is important to remember and honour their legacy for future generations.’
The new stamp collection was issued earlier this week and includes a set, first-day cover, presentation pack and commemorative sheetlet.
The concert and service starts at 7pm. It will be followed by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan lighting a commemorative beacon in the Villa Marina grounds.