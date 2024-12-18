The price of stamps is set to go up next year following a ‘strategic review’ by Isle of Man Post Office.
A number of changes will come into effect over two phases in January and February with the first seeing a rise in prices for sending letters.
The new pricing model, coming in on January 13, will see letters sent within the island rise from 85p to 90p but there will now be a greater cost for sending letters to the UK which rises to £1.
There will be a single rate for sending standard large letters but sending mail internationally will also increase in price.
World zones are being removed which means there will be a single letter rate to all international destinations; large letter and parcel rates will be simplified to either EU or Rest of World.
Services including redirect, business reply and PO box services will also be hiked by 2.5%.
But the Post Office does say it will continue to offer lower local and UK parcel tariffs for 2025.
A key feature of the new local services to be launched in February is full tracking with the Post Office ‘mindful of how increasingly important this is to customers’. The promotional rate for tracked parcels from £3.75 will continue into the New Year.
At the end of February, the second tranche of price and product changes will come into effect which will include revisions to tariffs, weight bands and sales channels for standard parcels and Special Delivery for local and UK destinations.
Chairman of IoMPO Stu Peters MHK, said: ‘The Board have endeavoured to carefully balance affordability and value for money, against the backdrop of rising costs that ensure the continued provision of our high-quality services.
‘We believe the price changes, together with the new product features, respond to our valued customers changing needs, and our commitment to remain the island’s leading trusted delivery partner.’