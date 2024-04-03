In their announcement they cited a rise in costs and a drop in sales and said the farm, that produces beef cattle, sheep, firewood, hay and haylage along with its spuds, is to focus on future projects. They said: ‘It certainly isn’t an easy decision but with the continued rise in energy, fertilizer and seed costs, amidst a sharp slump in local sales we feel a high-risk crop like potatoes is becoming too expensive to risk growing for our business.