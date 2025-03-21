The award recognises PopCornaa’s gourmet vegan seaweed, wasabi and soy popcorn, a three-star Great Taste Award winner, which was officially launched to a global trade audience at IFE. The achievement highlights the growing international appeal of Manx food and drink brands.
PopCornaa was one of six Manx producers exhibiting at the event, supported by Business Isle of Man, marking the second year of a jointly funded initiative to promote the island’s unique offering on an international stage.
The Manx delegation joined more than 1,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries at the ExCeL Centre from 17 to 19 March. Alongside PopCornaa, the island was represented by Fynoderee Distillery, Okell’s Brewery, Isle of Man Creamery, Isle of Man Salt Co. and Berries.
The event included a dedicated Isle of Man Food and Drink Showcase, where buyers, journalists and chefs were introduced to a range of provenance-led products, including Okell’s award-winning ZERO pale ale and Isle of Man Salt Co.’s Furikake seasoning.
Tim Cowsill, Chief Officer at Business Isle of Man, said: ‘It was another busy event for the Manx businesses that attended. All the businesses have had a great deal of interest from a wide range of retailers from across the UK including delis and premium retailers.’
He added: ‘I hope we will see some positive news in the coming weeks.’
IFE is considered one of Europe’s leading food and drink trade exhibitions, attracting key decision-makers and industry influencers.