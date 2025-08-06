The Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann has been named a ShelterBox Bronze Partner Club in recognition of its donation to the disaster relief charity.
The club is one of only two in the North West of England and the Isle of Man to achieve the Rotary Partner Club status with ShelterBox in 2024-25.
Rotary Club President David Scott said the club was grateful for the support it had received from the local community.
‘We are grateful for the generosity of local residents’ donations to our Charitable Trust,’ he said. ‘Your fantastic support has enabled us to donate £2,000 to ShelterBox to support communities in desperate need of shelter after a disaster.’
He added: ‘Recently ShelterBox has been there for people affected by the earthquakes in Myanmar, the conflict in Gaza and Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.’
ShelterBox is a UK-based disaster relief charity that provides emergency shelter and tools for families who have lost their homes due to conflict or natural disaster. It began in 2000 as a project by a Cornish Rotary Club and has since grown into an internationally recognised organisation.
ShelterBox and Rotary have been official project partners since 2012. Rotary clubs around the world continue to support ShelterBox’s work by raising funds, providing logistics and helping to access hard-to-reach areas during emergencies.
According to ShelterBox, more than 120 million people have been displaced globally due to conflict and extreme weather, a number that has tripled since the charity was founded 25 years ago.
The charity says it continues to adapt to changing global conditions, including long-term conflict and climate-related disasters, by pre-positioning aid in high-risk regions and exploring more sustainable methods of delivering support.