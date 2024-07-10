David Cowin, scout volunteer from Onchan, has been awarded the Coronation Medal during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The former St Ninian’s student received the medal for his services to the Coronation of HM King Charles III.
David, who is a member of Second Onchan Scout Group and the youth commissioner representing the Isle of Man, assisted public in the viewing areas in the Royal parks and providing crowd welfare support across the south side of the Mall as a part of the St James’s park team.
The medal acts as a thank you gift from the nation to commemorate the Coronation for the people who made the historic service happen.
David was one of 120 scouts from across the Commonwealth handpicked to support last May’s event.
Bear Grylls, chief scout for the United Kingdom, said: I’m immensely proud to see scouts front and centre during the Coronation – one of the most significant events for our nation.
‘Their dedication, commitment, and willingness to support other people is commendable and I’m incredibly proud of each person who was able to help. As well as showing up to support it was so wonderful to see the scouts celebrating with people from across the globe and coming together to enjoy this iconic moment as one.’
Former Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden added: ‘The Coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.’
There are 661 scouts in the island supported by 243 adult volunteers. The membership is spread across 15 scout groups, four explorer units and one scout network unit.