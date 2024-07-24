Isle of Man Scouts have unveiled a new climbing wall at its main campsite in memory of a former member who passed away.
‘Sophie’s Wall’ is in memory of 1st Ballaugh Scouts’ Sophie Kelly, who passed away at the age of seven in 2017.
Funded by the Manx Lottery Trust, it is a climbing wall specially designed for young people with mobility issues, with adaptations such as an accessible slope for more people to use it.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer officially opened the new wall recently at the Scouts’ main campsite just off the Ballamodha Road in Malew, and had a tour of the site from island Scouts president Peter Kelly MBE, chairman James Kite and island commissioner Guy Thompson MBE.
Following the tour, they were then invited to open the wall where scouts and adult volunteers were taking part in climbing activities. Lady Lorimer got involved and climbed to the top of the wall herself.
Sophie Kelly’s mum, Lisa Keenan, was thankful to the Manx Lottery Trust for helping the Scouts with the making of the climbing wall.
She said: ‘Thank you for the funds to allow the refurbishment and expansion of Sophie’s Wall. This will allow others with disabilities to take part and enjoy amazing adventures just as Sophie did. She would be delighted with all that has been done in her memory.’
An adult volunteer at the campsite added: ‘Sophie’s Wall is a great addition to the already fantastic set up at the campsite.
‘It is great to see young people using the facility and learning new skills, while the wall also offers a chance for adult volunteers to gain qualifications on belaying and climbing assessments.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘The Trust is delighted to support the Manx Scouts with their project to improve accessibility and safety at their climbing wall, which has given children of all abilities the opportunity to experience the joys of climbing. We wish them the best of luck with the project.’