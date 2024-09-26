The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR) recently marked its 40th anniversary with a high-profile event in London.
The registry, based in Douglas, is currently ranked 18th globally by acclaimed maritime and shipping research firm Clarkson’s and has 313 ships operating under its flag.
The registry says that it is recognised globally as one of the most progressive flag states in the maritime industry.
Held at the historic Trinity House, the event was attended by key maritime figures from around the world.
During the event, IOMSR director Cameron Mitchell expressed his gratitude to the registry’s clients, partners, and staff and highlighted their crucial role in the registry’s success over the past four decades.
‘This year represents a significant milestone for the registry,’ he said.
‘Since our inception in 1984, the IOMSR has grown into one of the world’s leading maritime registries, consistently recognised for our high standards of safety, innovation, and commitment to environmental sustainability.
‘Caring for our seafarers' mental health, safety, and well-being is paramount,’ Mr Mitchell said, emphasizing the launch of the IOMSR’s seafarer welfare app as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard the welfare of maritime workers.
‘The past 40 years have seen the IOMSR diversify and grow, and we are excited to continue building on this legacy,’ he said, looking forward to the next 40 years of progress.’
He also highlighted the registry's proactive approach to tackling the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2050 greenhouse gas targets, with incentives such as reduced registration fees for vessels using green technology and alternative fuels.
Diane Kelsey MLC, representing the Isle of Man's Department for Enterprise, praised the registry’s leadership in promoting sustainable maritime practices.
‘We are leaders in promoting sustainable practices in the maritime industry,’ she added.
‘I would like to thank the dedicated team at IoMSR for consistently positioning the island as a quality flag of choice.’