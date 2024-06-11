The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Manxman sailings from Heysham to Douglas this afternoon has been delayed.
The ferry operator say overnight weather conditions has caused the delays.
This morning’s sailing from Douglas to Heysham departed at 10.55am, rather than its expected departure time of 8.45am.
And this afternoon’s departure time from Heysham has been pushed back from 2.15pm until 3.45pm.
It won’t arrive in Douglas until around 6pm.
Passengers are now asked to check-in no later than 2.30pm.
These delays have also resulted in this evening’s Manxman sailing to Heysham is now departing at 9pm rather than 7.45pm.
Passengers are asked to check in for this one at no later than 7.30pm.