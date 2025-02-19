The Isle of Man Steam Packet has relaxed its school trips policy by allowing eight children rather than five per adult to travel on board its vessels.
In October, the company announced it was changing its policy on school trips, saying that one adult was needed to accompany every five children travelling on board one of its vessels on a school trip.
Previously, the ferry firm required a ratio of one adult per 10 children.
But school leaders’ union NAHT raised concerns the new policy would make school trips off-island effectively impractical.
The Department of Education, Sport & Culture (DESC) also urged to the Steam Packet to rethink the policy.
According to the Steam Packet, it initiated the change in policy due to a ‘rising number of incidents’ on board its vessels where children traveling in organised groups were presenting a danger to themselves, fellow passengers and crew.
Children in the Isle of Man often have to cross the Irish Sea to access cultural and educational trips and school leaders warned they don’t have the staffing resources to meet the new requirement.
NAHT explained that, due to the additional costs for travel, accommodation and transport and an increase in DBS checks, recruiting adult volunteers for such trips is too expensive.
But, following extensive consultation with DESC and feedback from schools, sports and community groups, the Steam Packet has developed new policies.
To reinforce accountability, all travelling groups will now be required to sign an updated Group Conditions of Travel agreement before departure. There will also be additional safety briefings and onboard measures
The Steam Packet’s managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘Safety is our top priority and we recognise the importance of striking a balance between accessibility and responsible travel.
‘These measures, developed in partnership with the Department of Education, Sport & Culture and key stakeholders, will ensure that all young passengers are appropriately supervised and that schools, clubs and groups are fully supported in meeting their obligations.
‘Over the years our Manx Community Assistance scheme has provided hundreds of opportunities for travel to schools, sports groups and other youth organisations.
‘In 2025 we’ve taken this even further to make all travel on our vessels free for under 16s.
‘We’re pleased to introduce these new measures to further enhance the attractiveness of the initiative and to help deliver our overall goals to benefit the Isle of Man socially and economically.’
The changes will take effect immediately, and the Steam Packet will work closely with schools, clubs, and travel organisers to facilitate a smooth transition.
Rehana Azam, NAHT Regional Head North West, previously warned the ratio of five children to one adult would mean children on the Isle of Man missing out on educational experiences and opportunities.
She said: ‘It places an impossible burden on schools and makes off-island trips unworkable. It is already difficult to free up enough staff for off-island trips. Some schools are already cancelling their plans because of this.
‘We understand the need for safeguarding, but this new ratio far exceeds what is required by educational experts and adds unnecessary barriers to what should be enriching experiences for children.’