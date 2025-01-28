The Isle of Man Steam Packet is not backing down on its new school trips policy - despite being contacted by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) on the issue
The department recently wrote to the ferry firm asking if it could row back on the changes.
In October, the company announced it was changing its policy on school trips.
It now says that one adult is needed to accompany every five children travelling on board one of its vessels on a school trip.
Previously, the company required a ratio of one adult per 10 children.
According to the Steam Packet, it initiated the change in policy due to a rising number of incidents on board its vessels where children traveling in organised groups were presenting a danger to themselves, fellow passengers and crew.
DESC Minister Daphne Caine responded to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse at Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting.
He asked what discussions her department has had with the Steam Packet Company over the issue.
She said: ‘Following the announcement by the Steam Packet Company we wrote to the managing director requesting a review of this policy and our senior officers met with senior management before Christmas.’
Although the Steam Packet indicated it would not be changing its new policy, Mrs Caine said: ‘The department is hopeful suitable solutions can be found to ensure school trips can go ahead.
‘There was a meeting in respect of a work around with the Steam Packet suggesting volunteers, parents of guardians could travel on these trips.
However, school leaders’ union NAHT raised concerns earlier this month and insisted recruiting volunteers was not a practical solution.
Children in the Isle of Man often have to cross the Irish Sea to access cultural and educational trips and school leaders say they don’t have the staffing resources to meet the new requirement.
NAHT warns that, due to the additional costs for travel, accommodation and transport and an increase in DBS checks, recruiting adult volunteers for such trips is too expensive.
Rehana Azam, NAHT Regional Head North West, previously said: ‘This unfair policy means children on the Isle of Man will miss out on educational experiences and opportunities available to other children in the UK.
‘It also places an impossible burden on schools and makes off-island trips unworkable. It is already difficult to free up enough staff for off-island trips. Some schools are already cancelling their plans because of this.
‘We understand the need for safeguarding, but this new ratio far exceeds what is required by educational experts and adds unnecessary barriers to what should be enriching experiences for children.’
In response, the Steam Packet said: ‘We are responsible for the safety of all passengers and crew on our vessels at all times.
‘Following a comprehensive review of our risk assessments, taking into account all factors relating to the carriage of children and the overall safety of everyone on board, including crew, the adult to child supervision ratio has been revised.’