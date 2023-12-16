Islanders will be able to do Christmas shopping or just have a day out in Liverpool next winter, with the Steam Packet confirming it will be running a day trip schedule to Merseyside in December 2024
The schedule for next year includes some weekend trips to Liverpool.
Manxman’s first passenger service to Liverpool will be on Saturday November 9 2024, leaving Douglas at 8am for the over four crossing to arrive in Merseyside for 12.15pm.
Manannan is also scheduled to continue running to Liverpool until early in November next season.
Both vessels are due to undergo berthing trials at the new £80m Liverpool ferry terminal early next year.
The Steam Packet's website is now showing that it will be running a day trip on Saturday December 7 leaving Douglas at 8am, arriving in Liverpool for 12.15pm, before leaving Liverpool again at 7pm and arriving back in Douglas for 11.15pm.
All other sailings to Liverpool currently advertised leave Liverpool at 2pm.
Speaking to our reporter this week, Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said the possibility of Christmas shopping day trips to Liverpool was ‘possibly the number one question’ people ask him in the streets.
The day trip would be reliant on the Steam Packet implementing the live on board arrangements for its staff to allow for crew rotation for the sailings.