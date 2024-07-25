The school summer holidays are now well underway, with people from across the island sailing and jetting off to a number of locations for a well-deserved break.
This includes trips to the UK, with Steam Packet vessels Manxman and Manannan welcoming large amounts of families with fully-packed cars onto its decks.
But have you ever wondered how the cars are prioritised and loaded?
You could assume that it’s a case of ‘first come first serve’, with those to arrive at the boat first having priority over those who arrive later.
This, however, is incorrect.
After Isle of Man Today received reports of people having to wait a long time to get onto the Manxman with their cars, the Steam Packet have confirmed that there are a number of factors involved in deciding how long you have to wait.
A spokesperson said: ‘This is an operational matter.
‘Where feasible, drivers who arrive first will be loaded in sequence. However, circumstances on the day may demand changes, and the loading officers must have discretion to be able to load in the most efficient and effective way possible at all times.’
Following the opening of the new ferry terminal in Liverpool last month, the Steam Packet have also requested for patience from customers due to potential ‘teething issues’.
The spokesperson continued: ‘The safety of passengers and crew is our priority. Our hard working staff have been working round the clock to bring this new terminal to completion and ensure as smooth a transition as possible.
‘As with sailing to any new facility, it will take time for our captains, crew and staff to become fully accustomed to the terminal, and rectify any teething issues. We’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience and understanding while we get used to the new Liverpool terminal.’