The Steam Packet Company has been forced to cancel two planned sailings, the first of which was due to depart the Isle of Man this evening.
Thursday night’s planned Manxman voyage from Douglas to Heysham, which was due to depart the island at 7.45pm, has been scrapped.
The return journey from the Lancashire port, which was meant to leave the UK at 2.15am on Friday, has also been cancelled.
A notice issued online by the Steam Packet said that both journeys have been axed due to an incident in Douglas Harbour.
Notices sent to passengers have described the reason behind the cancellation as a ‘berthing incident’.
One note sent to passengers due to depart the UK on Friday’s early morning sailing and seen by Isle of Man Today said: ‘Due to an incident whilst berthing this evening, the Master has taken the decision to cancel the 02:15 hrs sailing.’
No further details were issued as part of the notices.
Passengers affected by the cancellations have been encouraged to contact the Steam Packet directly on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to arrange a refund or an alternative sailing.