Tonight's Manxman sailing has been cancelled.
The Steam Packet's ship, which arrived in Douglas for the first time in July, was scheduled to sail to Heysham at 7.45pm.
Tomorrow morning's 2.15am return sailing is obviously cancelled too.
The company said: 'We are doing out utmost to rectify the situation but there is a possibility that tomorrow's 8.45am and 2.15pm [the return sailing] could be affected also.'
'The company blamed technical issues but did not elaborate.
A decision on tomorrow's sailings will be made early in the morning.
According to ferry tracker websites, the Ben-my-Chree is currently in Belfast. The Manannan is in Douglas.