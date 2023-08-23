The vessel arrived in Douglas harbour on June 30, but its first commercial sailing didn’t take place until 48 days later on August 17.
During this time, questions began to circulate online about the reasons for this delay, as well as concerns about the functionality of the new ship once it was ready for service.
Unusually, the Steam Packet took to social media to reject six specific – as the post refers to them – ‘myths’.
When the Manx Independent contacted the Steam Packet about the post, a spokesperson said it was to ‘simply quash any rumours and inform the public’.
The spokesperson said that the post was done in a ‘light-hearted tone’.
The first Facebook post read: ‘If you have read through the comment section on recent posts about the Manxman, we’re sure you will have come across a rumour or two about the new flagship.
‘Whether that be about the vessel’s seaworthiness, it having a curfew, or it not being allowed out in more than a stiff breeze, we hope to dispel some of the most common Manxman myths.’
The first rumour to be corrected was regarding the Manxman’s ability to sail in windy conditions.
The post explains: ‘Following discussions with Heysham Pilots, we have imposed a temporary wind restriction on movements of the vessel to and from the port whilst the crew build up their real world experience in a variety of conditions.
‘The temporary restrictions are very common with new vessels and will be gradually eased as our masters gain experience.’
‘Manxman myth number two’ was about the rumour that the ship was unable to sail during the night: ‘The Manxman is fully capable of sailing at any time of day. The vessel is currently completing daytime-only sailings in a scheduled working up phase.’
The Steam Packet said that visibility through the ship’s bridge windows were more than sufficient, while also rubbishing the rumour that all of the ship’s life-jackets had to be replaced.
The next myth was about lifeboats. They are not a legal requirement.
Chutes and life rafts would be used in the ‘highly unlikely scenario’ of evacuation.
The sixth and final rumour to be dismissed was on the subject of ticket prices. The Steam Packet said that the standard rate for passenger tickets would be remaining the same.
Each ‘myth-bust’ was accompanied with an attached graphic, displaying a picture example of the rumour with a caption underneath it and alongside a big red ‘MYTH’ sign in the top-right corner.
Since the Steam Packet’s new vessel arrived in Douglas in June, the company has made a number of statements and given several updates about its situation.
There have been berthing trials in a number of ports it will visit and there have been training exercises for the crew to prepare the Manxman for its role as the island’s main ferry.