Details of the agreement between the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) and the Nautilus International union over ‘live on board’ terms for ship officers have been confirmed.
Back in March, it was announced that the IOMSPC and the union had agreed contract terms for its members of staff after more than two years of negotiations.
These agreed terms include additional periods of leave for officers, a bonus and a ‘voyage leave’ policy.
The managing director of the IOMSPC, Brian Thomson, said: ‘Under the agreement, all officer’s contracts will now specify that living aboard ships is an accepted working practice within the IOMSPC fleet.
‘In exchange, the Company [Steam Packet] has agreed additional periods of leave for all officers.
‘There is also a bonus (starting at 5% and decreasing to 0% over five years) paid for time spent living on board.
‘Finally, the Company has agreed to a “voyage leave” policy allowing – at the master’s discretion – officers and crew members to be granted temporary leave while living aboard.
‘This is subject at all times to compliance with safe manning levels, the needs of the vessel and the prevailing conditions.’
During negotiations, tensions between the two parties led to union members voting in favour of industrial action, a move which caused disruption to the island’s sailing schedule at the end of 2023.
Just a day after the results of the Nautilus ballot was announced, the IOMSPC issued notice letters to members of staff who did not agree to the proposed terms.
The letters were later withdrawn by the company in January after Nautilus members agreed to suspend their industrial action while talks resumed.
In a statement issued by Nautilus International about the deal, the union confirmed that 75% of members voted to accept the latest terms tabled by the Steam Packet.
The statement said: ‘Officers will now have more time at home with their families and loved ones than originally offered, while also allowing provision for live aboard.
‘Nautilus International members believe this represents a fair settlement, with 75% voting to accept the improved offer.’
Nautilus’ senior national organiser Garry Elliot said: ‘I must thank our members at the Steam Packet for their resolve during what has been an incredibly difficult time.
‘I would also like to thank the Manx public who, despite the disruption, stood with our members and offered them support and solidarity.
‘Through collective action, our members have ensured that changes to their terms and conditions are reasonable and acceptable to both them and the company.
‘Nautilus has held a collective bargaining agreement with Steam Packet for many years, and we look forward to working with the company in the spirit of partnership and social dialogue.
‘We further call on the Isle of Man Government to once and for all outlaw fire and rehire.’