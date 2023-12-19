A number of Isle of Man Steam Packet Company sailings this week are subject to disruption or cancellation.
The firm says that two planned journeys - tonight's (Tuesday's) 8.45pm Manxman crossing to Heysham and its overnight 2.45am return crossing back to Douglas could be affected - by a 'rapid deterioration in the latest weather forecast.'
A final decision on those journeys is expected to be made by the company at 5.30pm today.
Tomorrow’s (Wednesday's) 7.15pm Manxman sailing to Heysham and Thursday’s 2.15am return back to Douglas are also subject to disruption or cancellation.
A decision on these sailings will be made on those sailings by 5.30pm on Wednesday.