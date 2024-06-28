The Steam Packet Company says the first departure will now be at 4pm instead of 3pm with passengers asked to check in no later than 3.15pm.
The second journey will leave Liverpool at 8pm instead of 7.15pm with passengers told to check in no later than 7.15pm.
Thursday night’s Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham also faced disruption due to strong winds
The sailing is currently scheduled to leave Douglas at 8:15pm, but could be disrupted due to the forecast of strong winds later today. The morning’s Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool also suffered a slight disruption due to tidal conditions.