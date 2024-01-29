The Isle of Man Steam Packet has announced that Wednesday's (January 31) Manxman sailings to and from Douglas are in doubt.
The 8.45am Manxman sailing to Heysham has been rescheduled and will now depart at 7.30am, with passengers asked to check-in no later than 6.45am.
However, it's still subject to possible disruption or cancellation, with a final decision to be made by the Master at 6am on Wednesday morning.
The return sailing on Wednesday, set to depart Heysham at 2.15pm and expected to arrive in Douglas at 6pm is also subject to possible cancellation. A decision is to be made on this crossing at 6am as well.
As it stands, the evening crossing from Douglas to Heysham is not under threat of disruption.