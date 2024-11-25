Ferry sailings are being rescheduled as strong winds continue to sweep across the island.
While the effects of Storm Bert are starting to subside there are still issues with the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s Manxman sailings.
To avoid any cancellations, the company has changed the timings throughout Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.
Today’s 8.45am sailing departed at the later time of 10am while the 2.15pm return journey from Heysham is now sailing at 3.30pm with passengers asked to check in no later than 2.45pm.
That also means the evening 7.45pm sailing to Heysham will leave at 9pm with check-in closing at 8.15pm. The return journey back to Douglas will now leave at 3.30am rather than 2.15am with final check-in at 2.45am.
The Sunday evening Manxman sailing to Heysham had to be cancelled as was the return journey in the early hours of Monday.
Monday will largely be dry and bright with temperatures reaching 10C but there are still strong winds with gusts reached 40mph at times.
Tuesday will be a little cooler with highs of 9C but it should remain largely bright with the risk of an odd shower. The wind will also subside as the day goes on. It will be bright on Wednesday but with highs of just 7C but there will be only light winds.