The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has appointed a new interim chief officer who will take on the role from Sunday, June 1.
Professor Tim O’Neill will take on the 12-month interim position, which will focus on the governance review between the DHSC and Manx Care, with a decision to be made regarding a permanent position once this review has taken place.
Professor O’Neill has significant experience in public service, with 20 years of management and leadership in UK local government, including director of adults and children’s services and deputy chief executive at Rutland Council.
He has also been Birmingham’s director of children’s services, and managing director for Action for Children, the UK’s second largest children’s charity.
Professor O’Neill and his partner moved to the island together when he took up the position of executive director within Manx Care.
Talking about his appointment, he said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be joining the DHSC as interim chief officer on secondment.
‘Leading the strategic commissioning of our integrated health and social care system, principally delivered by Manx Care, into the next phase of its development is a key priority – alongside reviewing the governance and delivering comprehensive legislative, policy and strategy developments.
‘I am looking forward to joining a talented and experienced team and working closely with our key delivery partners to further drive excellence for all of our island residents.’
Professor O’Neill will take up the role from June 1, working alongside the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture chief executive Scott Gallacher, who will continue to provide support to the DHSC through the transition.
Minister for Health and Social Care, Claire Christian, added: ‘I am delighted to welcome Tim into this crucial role at such a critical time.
‘I believe Tim’s experience both as part of Manx Care and in the UK will provide valuable insight and opportunity for change.’