A participant in the recent Junior Tynwald session said it ‘gives young people a voice’.
Abigail Campbell, who represented Douglas South, was speaking after participating in the ‘mock’ sitting which saw students from Castle Rushen High School, Queen Elizabeth II High School, Ramsey Grammar School and St Ninian’s High School assume the roles of members of the House of Keys and the Legislative Council.
The St Ninian’s student continued: ‘Even for those who don’t “do” politics, this was an opportunity to voice your opinions and get answers straight from ministers, rather than email them.
‘It was a great experience and not as serious as I thought it would be - there was even a bit of banter.’
Ramsey Grammar School’s Charlie Gregory represented Douglas North.
He said: ‘It was a very good experience but I’m a bit disappointed with myself for not taking the opportunity to speak more. I was a little nervous at first but gradually got more confident and, overall, Junior Tynwald was exactly what I’d hoped it would be.’
Louis Kennedy, who represented Rushen, found the sitting ‘very informative’.
The Castle Rushen pupil said: ‘I had a fairly low level of involvement in the sitting and it could have been easy to feel an outsider, but when you’re actually there in the chamber you feel part of what’s happening.
‘It gives you a real insight into the political process. For me it’s not just about how much you put in, it’s about how much you take out of the experience.’
‘There’s simply no other opportunity like Junior Tynwald for gaining an insight into what it’s like to be a Member of Tynwald,’ said Ramsey Grammar School’s Daisy Goodby who represented Garff.
Also from Ramsey Grammar School was Calum Tosh. He said: ‘On reflection I wish I’d contributed more once I’d gained a bit more confidence, but I really enjoyed the whole experience.’
St Ninian’s High School’s Libby Delaney, who represented Douglas East added: ‘Junior Tynwald was stressful, but in a good way and, as the sitting went on, I gained in confidence. I’m looking at a career in law, so this was an ideal opportunity to build on my public speaking skills in a formal setting.’
Questions for oral answer prompted well-constructed supplementary questions, following which two motions were moved.
The motion moved by the member for Douglas East, Libby Delaney: ‘That Junior Tynwald holds the government’s plans to increase the island’s population to 100,000 in the next 15 years is more detrimental than beneficial’ failed.
The motion moved by the member for Ramsey, Freya Gelling (Castle Rushen High School): ‘That Junior Tynwald is of the opinion that the government should make more affordable housing available for young people’ carried.
The President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly, MLC, said: ‘Congratulations and thanks are due to everyone who participated.
‘And a special thanks must go to the teachers, for it is they who are inspiring our young people to take part. It was fascinating to observe students with their penetrating questions putting ministers through their paces, while the motions were extremely topical and relevant to the Island Plan.’
The president made special mention of Harriet Shooter, Freya Gelling, Abigail Campbell, Charlie Gregory and Libby Delaney for their contributions before adding: ‘Everyone, though, should be proud to have played a part in the democratic process that is Junior Tynwald.’
The Outstanding Participant award went to St Ninian’s student Alexandra, who represented Douglas South and is chair of the Tynwald youth select committee.
‘Junior Tynwald met all my expectations. At first, I was a bit unsure about contributing to the supplementary questions even though I’d done some preparation, but I soon found that the atmosphere in the chamber helped to build my confidence and I wanted to have an opportunity to voice my opinions.
‘I would definitely encourage anyone – whether they’re interested in politics or not – to put them themselves forward for Junior Tynwald.
‘It help to develop your soft skills, and it’s a unique opportunity to question our politicians on issues that matter to young people of the Isle of Man.’