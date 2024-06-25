The future of the Isle of Man’s art scene was on display at a public exhibition by students at University College Isle of Man (UCM).

The annual art, design, media and music exhibition took place at the Homefield Road Campus, running until June 21.

This event showcased the inspiring and thought-provoking final major projects of UCM students.

Fashion and photography work by Rue Pegge, part of her Level 3 extended diploma in art and design (Dave Kneale )
Teagan Lindsay's photography work, part of her extended diploma in creative media (Dave Kneale )

Melanie Clague, head of the creative and leisure industries faculty, said she was delighted with the quality of work on display.

She said: ‘Our exhibition highlights the exceptional quality of our students' work.

‘It’s a fantastic event showing their creativity and hard work.

‘For those considering our courses, this is an excellent opportunity to learn more. I encouraged individuals who have applied for the next academic year to visit.’

Work by Kellyn Smith, part of her foundation diploma in art and design (Dave Kneale )
Joanna Bradburn's exploration of grief, part of her foundation diploma in art and design (Dave Kneale )
Work by Kellyn Smith, part of her foundation diploma in art and design (Dave Kneale )
Hollie Skillicorn's photography work, part of her extended diploma in creative media (Dave Kneale )

This year’s exhibition included free student-guided tours.

Visitors heard directly from students about their creative process and how they made their work.

Teagan Lindsay's photography work, part of her extended diploma in creative media (Dave Kneale )

Elen Hunter with her work called Scars, part of her Foundation Diploma in Art and Design (Dave Kneale )