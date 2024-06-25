The future of the Isle of Man’s art scene was on display at a public exhibition by students at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
The annual art, design, media and music exhibition took place at the Homefield Road Campus, running until June 21.
This event showcased the inspiring and thought-provoking final major projects of UCM students.
Melanie Clague, head of the creative and leisure industries faculty, said she was delighted with the quality of work on display.
She said: ‘Our exhibition highlights the exceptional quality of our students' work.
‘It’s a fantastic event showing their creativity and hard work.
‘For those considering our courses, this is an excellent opportunity to learn more. I encouraged individuals who have applied for the next academic year to visit.’
This year’s exhibition included free student-guided tours.
Visitors heard directly from students about their creative process and how they made their work.